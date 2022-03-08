News

10 Things Every Malaysian Should Know About The Endemic Phase

Posted on

The government will move into the endemic stage of Covid-19 on April 1, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Under the endemic phase, people will still need to wear face masks in public. However, operation hours for businesses will no longer be restricted.

Ismail said people still need to check-in on MySejahtera before entering any premises but such registration would no longer be required for open areas where there are no gatherings of any kind.

“Congregational prayer activities in mosques, suraus and other houses of worship can also be performed without physical distancing,” he added.

“Interstate travel will be allowed regardless of vaccination status from next month. There will also be no more workplace capacity limits.”

Malaysia’s borders will reopen on April 1, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

“With this, Malaysian citizens with valid travel documents can enter and leave the country as they did before the pandemic,” he said at a press conference.

Ismail said that fully vaccinated travellers do not need to undergo quarantine upon returning to Malaysia.

Instead, they will only need to get tested for Covid-19 prior to their departure and upon arrival.

Here is a short guide on the relaxed Covid-19 rules and SOPs for the endemic phase.

1.The wearing of face masks is still mandatory in public.

2.There will be no more restrictions on business operating hours. This means businesses that had been open for 24 hours, such as restaurants and convenience stores, can do so again.

3.The country’s borders will be reopened. Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to undergo quarantine.

4.Anyone entering the country must undergo an RT-PCR test two days before departure and an RTK-Ag test within 24 hours upon arrival.

5.The MyTravelPass will be abolished but visitors to the country will still need to download and use the MySejahtera app upon arrival.

6.People must still check-in using the MySejahtera app at all premises. There is no need for checking in at open areas.

7.Prayers and religious activities at mosques and non-Muslim houses of worship are no longer subject to physical distancing rules.

8.Limits on the number of employees allowed in the workplace based on vaccination rates in a company will no longer be applicable.

9.Interstate travel is open to all regardless of vaccination status.

10.Those who test positive for Covid-19 will still need to abide by the health ministry’s existing guidelines and SOPs.

