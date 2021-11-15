12 Animal Forecast : Chinese Horoscope Year 2022 ( Water Tiger )

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAT

Poetic Interpretation:

It is expected to be a rough year with inauspicious stars exerting their influence. Pray sincerely and you may receive Divine help for the auspicious stars to be aligned in the path. Nonetheless, do exercise caution at all times in the things you do.

Career:

It is advised not to take risks. Manage your financial position to avoid cashflow issues, especially if you have overseas investments. You should also be wary of potential betrayal by your shareholders.

Work:

Your supervisor is expected to exert pressure and pick on your work performance. Relationship with colleagues may sour with the presence of devious persons who will be against you. Do handle the situations with care.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Those born in the 10th Lunar month are expected to have relatively good luck in windfalls. Lady luck may smile on you for occasional placement of bets, but know the line in problem gambling. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised against investing in stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange etc.

Romance:

It shall be a good year for couples born in 1996 to tie the knot. Married couples born in 1996 and 1984 may consider to have a child. For those born in 1960, there shall be a newborn to the family.

Family:

There shall be harmony in the family and married couples tend to seek opportunities to resolve matters amicably. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised to take proper care of elders in the family.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path and avert danger. Do more charitable deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

OX

Poetic Interpretation:

Inauspicious stars aligned in the path may give rise to health concerns. Nonetheless, the auspicious stars are expected to overshadow the inauspicious stars. Hence this may still be a year of good harvest with bountiful calls for celebrations, including a newborn.

Career:

Business is expected to develop to a new level. You may consider business diversification, list the business on the stock exchange or expand to overseas markets. With good planning and the right opportunity, you shall be rewarded with considerable profits.

Work:

You are expected to experience stress at the beginning and this shall ease from mid of the year onwards as issues shall be resolved, but only if you are humble and hardworking. This may be a good time if you are planning to change employment, but be realistic and manage your expectations.

Wealth and Windfalls:

You can expect a high chance to strike windfalls from happenstances of auspicious numbers if you can maintain a peaceful mind. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised not to take risks, and to exercise caution with investments.

Romance:

Love is in the air and you shall meet your ideal partner. For those born in 1997, it shall be a good time to tie the knot. For married couples born in 1985, it may be a good year to have a child. Celebrations in the family are to be expected for those born in 1961.

Family:

There shall be harmony in the family. Married couples will tend to find opportunities to resolve matters amicably. Finances of the family shall be stable and children are expected to achieve good academic results. However, you are advised to avoid overworking and to pay attention to dietetic hygiene, particularly for those born in 1961.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path so as to keep devious persons away and attract help from noble persons. Do more charitable deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

TIGER

Poetic Interpretation:

There are more auspicious than inauspicious stars aligned in the path. Hence potential misfortunes are expected to be surmounted and your wishes shall be fulfilled.

Career:

While you may meet with obstacles, your auspicious stars are expected to dominate, allowing you to still enjoy good fortune and reap the rewards, if you can maintain a peaceful mind, carry out meticulous planning and move ahead with a focus.

Work:

Pressure from your supervisor and disagreements with colleagues are to be expected. If you exercise caution, work hard, build unity, tap on your network and keep to your faith, you shall achieve a new high and gain opportunities for networking with overseas businesses.

Wealth and Windfalls:

You can expect better luck this year, but do exercise caution in stocks and investment funds. Those born in the 1st, 9th and 10th Lunar months can expect even better luck in windfalls from happenstances.

Romance:

Relationship shall be stable and it is a good year to consider tying the knot. Those born in 1998 may make wedding preparations. For married couples born in 1986, it is expected to be a good year to have a child. Your fortune shall be improved with celebrations.

Family:

Disagreements are to be expected, particularly for big families living under one roof. Although the impact of negativity may not be great, it is advised not to listen to rumours or to keep these rumours to one self for peace and harmony. Those born in 1962 and 1974 can expect joyous news.

Remarks:

You should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to pray for a safe year and attract help from noble persons. Do more charitable deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

RABBIT

Poetic Interpretation:

The inauspicious stars may be oppressed by one’s moral and virtue. There shall be joyous occasions but do manage the affairs of the heart well.

Career:

Business growth is expected to be better than last year. You may also expect good cashflow with the help of noble persons. With the right opportunity and a hands-on approach, you shall reap a handsome reward. This may also be the year to expand your business overseas.

Work:

Job prospect is expected to be stable and you shall enjoy cooperation from colleagues, respect from subordinates, and appreciation from supervisors for your views. You may expect a promotion, pay raise or an overseas posting. Change in employment is possible, but do give due consideration to the prospective job.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Lady luck shall be smiling on you and your windfalls are expected to come from happenstances or even dreams. For investments in stocks or gold, do not let greed take control. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised to minimise or avoid gambling.

Romance:

Relationships have gone through tests and are expected to be smooth sailing. For those born in 1999, it shall be a good time to tie the knot. For married couples born in 1987, it shall be a good year to have a child. As the saying goes “celebrations shall be accompanied by wealth”. Married men are advised to guard against infidelity.

Family:

Married couples shall live in harmony and your children shall do well academically. Elders with grown up children may expect joyous news. Married women with careers are advised to control desires of the heart as extra-marital affairs will ruin your family.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path. Do more charitable deeds to accumulate merits and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

DRAGON

Poetic Interpretation:

The inauspicious stars are expected to exert their influences. Hence, do exercise caution and do not rush hastily into matters as there may be consequences of financial losses and loss of loved ones.

Career:

Business is expected to be riding against the tides and shareholders may have intentions to end the partnership. Manage the finances to avoid cashflow issues. Exercise caution when delegating work or misplacing trust in others that may result in legal suits and financial losses. It is advised to stabilize the finances and to avoid expansion.

Work:

There may be human resource issues. Work may pile up and increasing pressure from your supervisor is to be expected. Relationship amongst colleagues of the same gender, especially between females, may be strained. It is advised to stay firm and not to change employment.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Fortune is not expected to be good. Hence, it is advised not to gamble or invest. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised to avoid speculations in funds management. Those born in the 10th Lunar month are expected to enjoy better fortune.

Romance:

Females born in 2000 may experience frequent disagreements with their partners. They may also experience love rivals or even love triangles that could end the relationships. It shall be a good year for couples in a stable relationship to tie the knot. For married couples, it may be a good year to have a child. As the saying goes “one celebration will ward off three misfortunes”.

Family:

Married couples may experience frequent disagreements or extra-marital affairs, while their children may invite unwanted troubles for the family. Do take extra care of the elders in the family.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path and enhance blessings and longevity. Do more charitable deeds to improve your fortune and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

SNAKE

Poetic Interpretation:

The auspicious stars aligned in your path may not be able to completely negate the misfortune influenced by the inauspicious stars. Do more good deeds and guard against being too trusting of what may ultimately turn out to be just illusions.

Career:

Your career is expected to be riding against the tides with limited progression. You may experience financial losses and problems. It is advised to adopt a defensive strategy and not let greed take control, and to move slowly but surely. You are expected to see some improvements after the Autumn season.

Work:

You are expected to feel troubled at work and experience highs and lows in emotions. Take precaution for possible retrenchment exercise. Relationships between colleagues are expected to change into a repulsion mode, resulting in loss of confidence. It will be a difficult time to find new employment, and hence you should work hard to secure the current position.

Wealth and Windfalls:

It is advised not to be involved in employment related to gambling, and not to invest in stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange etc. For investment in properties, pay extra attention to economic fluctuations and potential pseudo morphism of the market. Those born in the 10th Lunar month are expected to enjoy better fortune.

Romance:

It shall be a good year for those born in 1989 to tie the knot. Married women who are expecting are advised to guard against possible miscarriages. Males born in 1977 are advised to manage the desires of the heart to avert troubles. Females born in 2001 may start a relationship with the opposite gender but are advised to guard against love scams.

Family:

Married couples may have frequent disagreements over finances and children. Elders may experience recurring ailments that shall further strain the relationship and stretch the finances. Joyous news from children of those born in 1965 are to be expected.

Remarks:

You should pray to Tai Sui and are strongly encouraged to register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path in order to overturn the negativity. Do more good deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

HORSE

Poetic Interpretation:

If not for the presence of several inauspicious stars, the auspicious stars aligned in the path would have presented great fortune for the Horse. It is advised to stay away from devious persons to avert potential legal suits.

Career:

You may experience obstacles in the things you do. Your career is expected to be riding against the tides. Stay away from devious persons to avoid legal suits. If you have investment overseas, monitor political and economic policies changes, as well as the pandemic situation closely.

Work:

Your supervisor is expected to exert mounting pressure. You may witness the division of your colleagues into two distinct cliques which can result in instability and frequent mistakes. There may be changes in the human resource strategies which may impact your position.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Fortune is not expected to be good, especially for those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months. Refrain from investing in stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange etc. Those born in the 10th Lunar month may enjoy windfalls if you can maintain a peaceful mind.

Romance:

Those born in 2002 are expected to meet their potential partners fairly easily. However, it is advised to focus academically first. Married men born in 1978 are advised to guard against infidelity. This may be a good year for couples born in 1990 to tie the knot.

Family:

Frequent disagreements between husband and wife are to be expected. Pay more attention to the actions and academics of your children, as well as the health of elders in the family.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path to enhance blessings and longevity. Do more charitable deeds to improve your fortune and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

GOAT

Poetic Interpretation:

The auspicious stars are expected to negate the impact of the inauspicious stars and bring joyous news on academics and pregnancy.

Career:

The tides shall change in your favour and it shall be time to make a mark in your career if you can plan carefully and seize the opportunity when it comes, regardless if it is a new or old trade. You are expected to reap rewards.

Work:

As your fortune is expected to turn around for the better leading to stability in your work, you can expect communications with colleagues to be easier, and relationships with your supervisor and colleagues to be harmonious and passionate. You may proceed with plans for overseas posting or change of employment.

Wealth and Windfalls:

You can expect better fortune this year with a good chance of landing a windfall. Those born in the 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th Lunar months may have even better luck. Know the line in problem gambling, and exercise caution when investing in stocks, gold, futures and cryptocurrencies.

Romance:

You may experience burning passion in your love life, and it shall be a good time to tie the knot. Young married couples may consider to have a child. Those shot by Cupid’s arrow for the first time may find their love life blossom.

Family:

The family is expected to be well and blessed, with husband and wife living harmoniously and celebrating anniversaries with the entire family. Relationship with neighbours shall be cordial. Children’s academic results are expected to improve. Students born in 2003 are expected to achieve their desired academic results.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path. Do more charitable deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

MONKEY

Poetic Interpretation:

Both auspicious and inauspicious stars in the path are expected to negate each other. But with a stronger negativity, be cautious of uncertainties and potential financial losses.

Career:

With Tai Sui directly in your path, you may expect a rough journey. You may experience aplenty of devious persons and disputes. Business may be expected to head south and hence, it is advised to adopt a defensive strategy. Be cautious when networking to guard against being embroiled into wrongdoings or having to take the blame.

Work:

Escalating work stress is to be expected and this shall affect your emotions, leading to frequent mistakes. Colleagues may frequently intrigue against each other. It is advised to stay firm, remain in the current position, and not to seek a change in employment.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Fortune is not expected to be good. Refrain from investing in stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange etc, especially those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months. Those born in the 10th Lunar month may take a risk but do not let greed take control.

Romance:

Love is in the air. Those shot by Cupid’s arrow for the first time are expected to meet their ideal partners fairly easily. Married men born in 1980 are advised to guard against infidelity. Those in stable relationships can consider tying the knot, while married couples born in 1992 may consider to have a child. As the saying goes “one celebration will ward off three misfortunes”.

Family:

Pay attention to the elders in the family for sudden illnesses. One should also avoid overworking which could lead to personal health issues.

Remarks:

You are strongly encouraged to pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path. Do more charitable deeds and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

ROOSTER

Poetic Interpretation

It is a blessing that the auspicious stars aligned in the path should be able to counter the impact of the inauspicious stars, but do pay attention to your personal health.

Career:

Business, whether new or existing, is expected to achieve stable growth with the help of noble persons. With proper planning, you may consider investing overseas.

Work:

With the auspicious stars shining, you can expect stability in your job and your supervisor may delegate important tasks to you. While you experience popularity, you may tend to fall sick easily. Hence it is advised to have a work life balance.

Wealth and Windfalls:

There shall be aplenty opportunities for you to land windfalls, but do not let greed take control. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months are advised to minimise gambling if there is no happenstance.

Romance:

Those shot by Cupid’s arrow for the first time are expected to meet their ideal partners fairly easily, but it is advised to take things cautiously. You can expect to have a smooth relationship and even acquaintance with unexpected partners. This shall be a good year to tie the knot for those born in 1993.

Family:

Harmony in the family, obedient children, good academic results and opportunities for overseas education can be expected. Elders may expect joyous news from their children.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path and for blessings. Do more charitable deeds to enhance one’s luck and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

DOG

Poetic Interpretation

The auspicious and inauspicious stars are expected to negate each other’s impact for a neutral position. But it is advised to be cautious when networking and to do more charitable deeds.

Career:

Business is expected to be relatively flat. It is advised to maintain status quo and be patient in order to achieve the desired results. Do take precaution against devious persons and it is best to keep a low profile.

Work:

You are expected to attract the attention of your supervisor with your good performance. But this may also attract the jealousy of your colleagues and may cause a division in the team. Do handle the situation with care to avoid being shunned.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Those born in the 10th Lunar month can expect good fortune if there are happenstances. But do not let greed take control. Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months should take caution to avert financial losses or scams.

Romance:

This may be a good year for those born in 1994 to tie the knot, while married couples may consider having a child. If there is marriage or newborn in the family for those born in 1958 and 1970, these joyous occasions can be expected to ward off the misfortunes.

Family:

Married couples are advised to exercise mutual tolerance and make efforts to clarify misunderstandings to avert any negativity. Instead, pay more attention to the children who may bring unwanted troubles. Elders should pay attention to their dietetic hygiene.

Remarks:

Those born in the 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th Lunar months should pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path. Do more charitable deeds to enhance one’s health and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.

PIG

Poetic Interpretation:

The auspicious and inauspicious stars are expected to negate each other’s impact for a neutral position. This can be considered a blessing in disguise.

Career:

This is the year whereby the Pig is in harmony with the Tiger. Hence, the auspicious stars are shining and with the help of noble persons, you may expect a smooth development in your career. However, it is advised to take extra precaution for investments and stocks. This shall also be a good year for starting a business or to expand your current business overseas.

Work:

Harmony is to be expected amongst colleagues. Your supervisor shall delegate important tasks to you, and promotion and pay raise are to be expected. It may also be a good time for other career developments. A job seeker can expect to secure the ideal position. You can expect to enjoy smooth sailing in the things you do.

Wealth and Windfalls:

Those born in the 1st, 4th and 7th Lunar months may not enjoy good fortune. Hence, it is advised not to indulge in gambling or invest in stocks. Those born in the 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th Lunar months shall enjoy better fortune, but do not be overconfident to avert financial losses.

Romance:

Those born in 1995 can consider tying the knot while married couples born in 1983 may consider to have a child to enhance one’s fortune that comes with the joyous occasion. Married men are advised to guard against infidelity which will affect the family and career.

Family:

Harmony and happiness in the family are to be expected. Those born in 1971, 1959 and 1947 can expect joyous news from children or family members.

Remarks:

You are encouraged to pray to Tai Sui and register for the blessing lamp to light up one’s path. Do more charitable deeds to pray for blessings, fortune and peace for the family and bring home an auspicious Tiger ornament to bring luck and prosperity to the family.