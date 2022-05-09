News

Apex Court Sets 10 Days In August For Najib’s Final Bid To Escape Jail – 12 Year Jail Sentence & RM210 Million Fine If Najib Loses In His Final Appeal

Najib Razak’s final attempt to set aside his conviction, fine and jail term for the misappropriation of RM42 million will be heard from Aug 15 to 19 and 22 to 26.

The Federal Court has fixed 10 days in August to hear Najib Razak's final bid against his conviction and jail sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

The matter was announced in a letter dated April 29 made available to the media, signed by apex court deputy registrar Hafiizullaah Omar@ Md Salleh.

The dates run from Aug 15 to 19 and 22 to 26.

According to the letter, both parties – the defence and prosecution – have also been instructed to file their written submissions by July 31.

On April 25, Najib submitted 94 grounds in his petition of appeal on why he should be freed of the charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds.

Among the grounds mentioned in the petition was that the Court of Appeal had erred in fact and/or in law, in affirming the High Court’s findings that the prosecution had proved a prima facie case against him on all seven charges and calling him for defence.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction, 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Has Zanah Mehat and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020.

The Federal Court will be the final avenue for the Pekan MP to appeal against his sentence and conviction in the SRC International case.

