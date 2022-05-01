News

150km Traffic Jam From Rawang To Gopeng : To Cover 150km You Need To Stuck In Jam For More Than 15 Hours Inside The Car

Madness, to cover 150km, you can do in 1.5 hours; with the jam, you need 15 hours!!

Traffic congestion that stretched to 150km was reported at 1pm on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Rawang northwards to Gopeng due to an increase in the volume of vehicles as more people returned to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

A PLUS spokesman said that traffic from Slim River to Sungkai was among the most affected routes and road users were advised to plan their journey well.

In the south, traffic congestion was also reported for 12km from Bandar Ainsdale to Seremban and for 8km from Putra Mahkota to Nilai.

“Traffic in other areas heading south is still smooth and under control, except from Skudai to Senai Utara, which is moving slowly,” the spokesman told Bernama.

Meanwhile, traffic flow from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu was reported to be generally smooth and only a 1.3km-long traffic jam was reported before the Kuala Terengganu toll plaza exit towards the city centre.

Traffic is also smooth from the Karak toll plaza to Kuantan in both directions.

