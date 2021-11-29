2 Travellers Who Flew On SIA Flight To Sydney Test Positive For Omicron COVID-19 Variant – Omicron Already Detected In Singapore & Too Near To Malaysia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Omicron already detected in Singapore. Too near to us ( Malaysia ) already as you may known how it started here in Malaysia as the initial case was from Singapore as well. Stay safe everyone. No vaccine can fight Omicron yet.

Two travellers who arrived in Sydney on Sunday (Nov 28) on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore have tested positive for the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Both passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines flight SQ211,” said the New South Wales health ministry (NSW Health) in a media release.

cThey were both fully vaccinated and have been isolated in special health accommodation, it added.

Flight information from Changi Airport’s website shows that SQ211 departed Singapore at 10.30am on Sunday and landed in Sydney at 9.20pm.

“Everyone on the flight is considered a close contact and will need to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status,” said NSW Health.

It said that it would contact all passengers and flight crew to let them know about the isolation requirements.

Since 11.59pm on Nov 27, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history within the last 14 days to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe have not allowed to enter Singapore or transit here.

In response to CNA’s queries, an SIA spokesperson said the pilots and crew who operated the flight will self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

The spokesperson added that SIA is unable to reveal any information about the passengers because of customer confidentiality, and that it will assist health authorities in “all necessary contact tracing efforts”.

“Singapore Airlines will work with the authorities, and be guided by the relevant regulatory requirements, as it ensures the health and safety of our customers and staff members,” the SIA spokesperson added.

CNA has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for more information.

Australia opened its borders to vaccinated Singaporeans on Nov 21, after Singapore extended its vaccinated travel lane scheme to Australia earlier this month.

On Saturday, New South Wales authorities said that from Sunday, all overseas arrivals must self-isolate for at least three days.

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, prompted by concerns over the new Omicron variant. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Dec 1 reopening will be delayed at least two weeks.

All travellers arriving in New South Wales who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi, and the Seychelles during the 14-day period before their arrival must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, said the authorities.

There are now four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in New South Wales.

Source : Channel News Asia