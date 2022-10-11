20 Reasons Why It Is Only The Foolish Chinese, Indians & Other Non-Malays Would Vote For Barisan Nasional

What is you hope & expectations?
It is only the foolish Chinese, Indians and other non-Malays would vote BN Group, UMNO MCA, MIC .
- All Government servants will receive minimum 1 month bonus.
- All Government servants will receive 10% salary increment.
- Allocation of 1 Bill for all Tafiz & Sekolah Agama.
- Allocation of 5 Billion for all Masjid & Surau.
- Allocation of 3 Billion for Bumiputera SME.
- Allowances for Students in University Mara & Uni Islam to increase from 1K to 2K per month.
- All Burger, Satay, Pisang Goreng Pisang & Nasi Lemak stall will recive RM 5K as 1 off payment.
- Allocation of 100 million for Ketua Kampong & JKK.
- Purchase of Jetskis within Flood prone Kampong can reimburse full amount with Photo copied receipt.
- All Gov sponsored Bumiputera student studying Overseas shall receive monthly allowance of RM 8K starting January 2023.
- Onetime payment of 15K for upgrading of all Muslim Tombstone in Islam Graveyards.
- All Bumiputera Grab & Taxi drivers to receive 5 new tyres & RM 5K & petrol voucher of 2K.
- All Armforce personal to receive RM 3K as Special Allowance.
- All Bumiputera house & Car buyers to receive 15% discount of purchase value.
- All registered UMNO members before 31st Dec 2022 to receive RM 3K as 1 off payment for their services to nation.
- All Chinese Schools to receive RM 5K.
- All Tamil Schools to receive RM 3K.
- No more Tax payment for families with 5 children.
- All new born Muslims are entitled for RM 3K cash.
- Every Felda residence to receive RM 5K every quarterly in 2023.