20 Reasons Why It Is Only The Foolish Chinese, Indians & Other Non-Malays Would Vote For Barisan Nasional

What is you hope & expectations?

It is only the foolish Chinese, Indians and other non-Malays would vote BN Group, UMNO MCA, MIC .

  1. All Government servants will receive minimum 1 month bonus.
  2. All Government servants will receive 10% salary increment.
  3. Allocation of 1 Bill for all Tafiz & Sekolah Agama.
  4. Allocation of 5 Billion for all Masjid & Surau.
  5. Allocation of 3 Billion for Bumiputera SME.
  6. Allowances for Students in University Mara & Uni Islam to increase from 1K to 2K per month.
  7. All Burger, Satay, Pisang Goreng Pisang & Nasi Lemak stall will recive RM 5K as 1 off payment.
  8. Allocation of 100 million for Ketua Kampong & JKK.
  9. Purchase of Jetskis within Flood prone Kampong can reimburse full amount with Photo copied receipt.
  10. All Gov sponsored Bumiputera student studying Overseas shall receive monthly allowance of RM 8K starting January 2023.
  11. Onetime payment of 15K for upgrading of all Muslim Tombstone in Islam Graveyards.
  12. All Bumiputera Grab & Taxi drivers to receive 5 new tyres & RM 5K & petrol voucher of 2K.
  13. All Armforce personal to receive RM 3K as Special Allowance.
  14. All Bumiputera house & Car buyers to receive 15% discount of purchase value.
  15. All registered UMNO members before 31st Dec 2022 to receive RM 3K as 1 off payment for their services to nation.
  16. All Chinese Schools to receive RM 5K.
  17. All Tamil Schools to receive RM 3K.
  18. No more Tax payment for families with 5 children.
  19. All new born Muslims are entitled for RM 3K cash.
  20. Every Felda residence to receive RM 5K every quarterly in 2023.
