Malaysia 2021 School Opening Date For Group A & B

As the school will be opening soon for primary and secondary schools holidays which will end at the year-end, where all students will start school session in the new year around January. So here is the opening date for the whole state after the year-end holiday.

As The Daily School Management Division of the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) has announced the date for the students to return to schools.

Official Date of 2021 Statewide School Session (After Year End Holidays)

According to the announcement by the Minister of Education, the official opening date for the 2021 school session for the whole State after the final holidays of 2020 is the following:

January 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

All primary school students and form one, form four, form five and Form six students as well as all vocational college students will start the school session face to face on the above date

Form two and form three students will start the school session on the same date but at home-based learning according to the suitability of teachers and students. They will return to school for a face-to-face learning session on March 8, 2021

The MOE sets the opening of the school later based on the Term Calendar and School Holidays of 2021 as follows: –

Through the latest information, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOE) through the information of the Director General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) on 9 June 2020 to discuss the appropriate period to reopen schools.

Parents will be notified two weeks in advance before the school opens to enable preparations to be made and priority will be given to Form Five and Six students in advance to attend the delayed school session since last March.

School Reopening Date 2020 by State

LATEST INFO: According to the MOE Media Conference on 1 July 2020, the full opening date of the school in stages is as follows:

i) Not a Public Examination Class

School operations for year 5 and 6 students as well as form 1 to 4 students and transition classes, will begin on July 15 (Wednesday), said Senior Minister of Education, Radzi Jidin.

He said, year 1 to year 4 students will start school, a week later, on July 22.

“The reopening date of this school applies to all government schools, government aided schools, private schools and any educational institution registered with the Ministry of Education (MOE)”.

On 15 July 2020 for students:

Level 6 (Semester 1)

Levels 1 to 4

Years 5 and 6

On July 22, 2020 for students:

Years 1 to 4

ii) Public Examination Class

Previously, the government has announced the important dates for the opening of secondary schools after the completion of PKPB for all states in Malaysia which is divided into 2 groups, namely Group A & B as follows.

GROUP A

Schools located in the states where the weekend is on Fridays & Saturdays as follows: –