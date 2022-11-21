News

YPDA Reminded Malaysians That The Caretaker Government Was Still Functioning & Ismail Sabri Remained The PM

Posted on

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Bernama reported that Ismail arrived at Istana Negara’s main gate at about 3pm.

The purpose of his audience with the King is unclear.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah reminded Malaysians that the caretaker government was still functioning and that Ismail remained the prime minister until a new administration was formed.

The King gave party leaders and heads of coalitions a one-day extension of the deadline to propose their prime ministerial candidate. They have until 2pm tomorrow to submit the names of their candidates.

