News

MCA Wee Ka Siong : Was Upset That Zahid “Conned” Him To Be At Meeting With Pakatan Harapan

Posted on

MCA president Wee Ka Siong says he was upset when Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders turned up at Seri Pacific hotel in Kuala Lumpur, having been told that it was a meeting for Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs only.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that there were no meetings between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs at the Seri Pacific Hotel between 10am and 12pm today.

“I was upset when, upon my arrival, leaders from PH also came to the meeting. I do not know whether this was pre-arranged or just a coincidence,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I was notified that this meeting only involved MPs from BN.”

What is certain is that he had attended a meeting with BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and BN MPs, Wee said on his Facebook page.

“After the meeting and the press conference, I was not involved in any discussions or meetings with any PH leaders whether coincidental or not.

“Any decision made by BN must first receive the agreement and mandate from the BN supreme council,” he said.

He added that he was upset to meet PH leadership when he arrived at the hotel, which sits adjacent to Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

He said, however, that he was unaware if this was planned or a mere coincidence.

He said had received notice of the meeting from the BN secretary-general through WhatsApp at 11.23pm last night, which stated that the meeting would involve only BN MPs.

He ended his statement by stressing that any decision made by BN must be agreed on and have received the mandate from the BN supreme council.

BN and PH leaders arrived at Seri Pacific Hotel this morning, in apparent confirmation of rumours about a meeting between the two coalitions that first surfaced late last night.

Most BN leaders when queried refused to comment on the purpose of the meeting, merely saying that they had received a letter requesting their presence at a meeting in their capacity as one of the coalition’s MPs, as Wee could be heard saying in a ‘live’ telecast.

Yesterday, MCA called for Ahmad Zahid’s resignation after leading the party into the coalition’s worst election performance in history, saying that it had lost confidence in his leadership.

Before that, several Umno bigwigs and an MIC leader had made similar calls to Ahmad Zahid, telling him to resign from his position after leading the party into its worst defeat ever.

Ahmad Zahid who himself only won the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat with a razor thin majority of 348 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, had constantly pressured to have the national poll held sooner than the May 2023 deadline, buoyed by BN’s win in the Johor and Melaka state elections.

https://thecoverage.my/ismail-sabri-rela-dipecat-oleh-zahid-daripada-bersama-pakatan-harapan-presiden-biro-politik-tiada-hak-untuk-buat-keputusan/
Related Items:

Most Popular

149.1K
8,572
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
84.3K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
58.1K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.2K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
55.7K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.6K
756
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
50.3K
657
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
47.7K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.8K
1,134
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
45.7K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top