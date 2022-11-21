News

UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat : PN And PH Should Team Up To Form Govt – BN Remain In Opposition

Posted on

Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan should join forces to form the next government, according to Rembau MP Mohamad Hasan of Umno.

Mohamad who is Umno deputy president and Barisan Nasional deputy chairman said BN was prepared to be a “responsible opposition” and serve as a check and balance of the new government.

“If our help is needed post GE15 we are prepared to play a role,” said Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, in a statement tonight. “And if a government cannot be formed, don’t blame us. This is the result of a democratic process and we respect the outcome.”

He is among several Umno leaders such as Supreme Council member Isham Jalil and former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein who have said BN should be part of the opposition to play a check-and-balance role instead of joining a multi-coalition government.

Mohamad’s statement comes amid discussions between the various parties about alliances to form a government following the inconclusive results of the general election on Saturday.

No coalition secured enough seats for a majority in the Dewan Rakyat. Pakatan Harapan won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional 73, BN 30, GPS 23, GRS 6 and Warisan 3 seats. Two independents were also elected.

The chairmen of PH and PN have both claimed they had enough support for a majority, while PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin had previously ruled out any alliance with PH.

Leaders of PH and BN had met this morning on a possible alliance, a day after BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamdi said no talks had been held by BN with other groupings on a new government.

Political leaders have until 2pm on Tuesday to submit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong their nominations of an MP to be appointed prime minister.

Related Items:

Most Popular

149.1K
8,572
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
84.3K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
58.1K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.2K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
55.7K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.6K
756
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
50.3K
657
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
47.7K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.8K
1,134
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
45.7K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top