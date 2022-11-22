News

Sultan Nazrin : Do Not Allow Extremism To Undermine National Unity & Moderation That Have Brought The People Together

Posted on

The future of the country and its people should not be entrusted to groups with extreme racial and religious leanings, says Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said those with narrow and short-term political aim should not be allowed to hijack the voice of unity and moderation that have brought the people together.

“Our youth should understand and appreciate the importance of our unity and how races appreciate and respect each other.

“It is important to avoid committing things that can hurt others’ feelings, deny the rights of one race or violate the basic things as agreed when forming the Federal Constitution,”.

“Each citizen has the responsibility to defend the sovereignty of this country and to ensure it remains peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

Advising the youth to choose their leaders wisely, he said: “This decision should not be seen as just giving the voting rights to the youth but should be interpreted as an opportunity to give a bigger power to our youths to determine the country’s leadership and choose its government.

“Choosing a government is serious because the people and the country depends on those given the power to form the government.

“Evaluation should be based on rationality and facts, and not on sentiment and emotion,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin also said having the law amended by lawmakers to redefine “youth” as those aged between 15 and 30 would compel youth organisations to be led by those aged below 30.

“It is a step towards entrusting them with leadership responsibility.

“Our youth are now given the chance to set the agenda, programmes and direction based on their aspirations,” he added.

Related Items:

Most Popular

149.1K
8,572
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
84.3K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
58.1K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.2K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
55.7K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.6K
756
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
50.3K
657
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
47.7K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.8K
1,134
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
45.7K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top