Annuar Musa : MCA Should Buy Their Own Tombstone – “Has MCA Forgotten That Since GE13, They Have Been Crippled?”

Tan Sri Annuar Musa has taken aim at MCA, saying that it was time Umno stopped carrying its long-paralysed Barisan Nasional (BN) ally and save it from further defeat.

The Umno information chief, responding to MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s claim that MCA would never again “take the blame for Umno’s fault”, said MCA appeared to have forgotten that the latter had yet to recover since its poor performance in the 13th General Election (GE13).

“Has MCA forgotten that since GE13, they have been crippled? But we (Umno) still carried them. They were given a plump position within the government, in the hopes that they would regain their strength.

“But what happened instead? Not only did they fail to recover, they also appear to have been totally paralysed. They failed not only to connect with the people but also failed to win over their own party members.

“(In GE14) Up to the last minute, where the parties’ election machineries have been carefully prepared, MCA failed to identify its supporters and own machinery. They just want to be carried,” he said.

Annuar said Umno had never issued any statement on its BN allies’ failures out of respect and decorum.

“But it seems clear now that the MCA deputy president is the sort who will kick a man when he is down.

“Several days before the election (GE14), MCA issued a report which supposedly said that there has been an increase in support for BN among Chinese voters.

“Supposedly, 25 to 35 per cent of Chinese voters had pledged their support for BN,” he said.

Annuar said the reality, in fact, was that only 2 per cent of Chinese voters opted for BN. This, he said, proved to be the biggest factor behind the defeat in tens of seats dominated by Chinese voters, including the seat contested by MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

“It is clear that MCA has totally failed to stop the racial polarisation voting trend propagated by DAP. Accept this fact.

“As such, the statement that MCA has all this while been carrying Umno needs to be mulled over with an open heart.

“Unless, of course, MCA’s defeats since GE13 had left them not only paralysed, but also minus the ability to think. If that is the case, perhaps it’s best if MCA makes preparations to buy its own tombstone,” he said.

Annuar also shot off a parting message to Wee.

“I’m sorry, my friend Datuk Wee Ka Siong. Never try to take us for granted.”

Source : NST