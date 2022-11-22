Istana Negara : No Single MP Had The Simple Majority To Form The Government & Become PM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, will be granting an audience to Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim at 4.30pm.

In a statement, Istana Negara said no single MP had the simple majority to form the government and become prime minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong today assured Malaysians that a federal government will be formed soon as the post-general election political impasse continues for the third day.

Returning from lunch at around 2.15pm, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah disembarked from his Hyundai Palisade to speak to journalists waiting outside Istana Negara since morning.

“Please be patient, respect the people’s decision, respect the elected representatives’ decision and respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision.

“Be rational, we have to move on. We have to move forward for our beloved nation,” Sultan Abdullah said.

“Let me make the decision as soon as possible,” he added.

Malaysia’s Parliament is hung for the first time in the country’s 59-year history following the November 19 general election.

No coalition won a simple majority of 112 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat in the 15th general election.

The coalition with the most seats is Pakatan Harapan with 82 while Perikatan Nasional has 73.The Barisan Nasional coalition, which had pushed for national polls to be held this year ahead of the GE14 expiry next year, only garnered 30 seats.

Two other major coalitions, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah have 23 and six seats respectively.

Sultan Abdullah has ordered coalitions and party leaders to notify former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun of their numbers to form a new government by 2pm today.

This was an extension of the original deadline set for 2pm yesterday.