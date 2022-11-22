News

UMNO Supreme Council : PN Should Not Play Race & Religion Issue When BN Wants To Work With PH To Form The Government

Posted on

Race and religion should not be a factor when it comes to forming a government, Umno Supreme Council member Johari Ghani said.

The newly-elected Titiwangsa MP said narrow-mindedness should not exist in a Malaysia that has been in existence for 59 years.

Johari said that Barisan Nasional (BN) has always celebrated diversity, even from the time it was known as the Alliance. Throughout its 61 years in power, the coalition has administered the country based on a multicultural and multi-religious platform, he added.

Diversity, which was also BN’s most prized asset, helped in the development of the country, resulting in Malaysia becoming one of the biggest economies in Asean, he said.

“We succeeded in achieving political stability because we respected the different races and worked together regardless of our background,” Johari said when met by reporters at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Johari said he was saddened that race and religion were among the factors being considered in the forming of the next government, adding that such cards were being played purely for political interest.

The former second finance minister also said that he won the Titiwangsa seat on Nov 19 with the support of all races in the constituency.

Johari also pointed out that caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration had signed a pact with Pakatan Harapan that enabled him to govern for 14 months without any complication.

“Back then, there was no issue that DAP was part of Pakatan Harapan.”

He said BN believed in the concept of power sharing among races.

He added that when BN, PAS and the then Pakatan Rakyat (PR) could not obtain the majority in Selangor and Perak in the 2008 general election, the Islamic party decided to work with PR, which then had PKR and DAP.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84.6K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
58.8K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.3K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
55.9K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.7K
756
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
47.9K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.9K
1,134
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
45.8K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
45.7K
684
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
43.7K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
To Top