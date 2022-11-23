News

BN To Seek Another Extension To Nominate PM Candidate – Requesting Istana Negara To Postpone The Audience With YDPA

Barisan Nasional is seeking another extension to nominate its prime ministerial candidate, says MIC deputy president M Saravanan.

He said the coalition wanted to “check on details before deciding anything”.

“Which is why we are requesting Istana Negara postpone the audience with the King,” he told reporters when met after the BN Supreme Council meeting, here.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had, on Monday, given a one-day extension of the deadline for party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose their prime ministerial candidates.

On Tuesday evening, however, Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim said there had been no decision reached on the country’s 10th prime minister.

PH won 82 seats at Saturday’s general election while PN won 73 seats, both well short of the simple majority of 112 required in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

