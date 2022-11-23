Breaking News : GPS Had Submitted Statutory Declarations To The King Stating Its MPs Support For Muhyiddin To Become The PM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has not changed its stand on forming the government and will continue backing Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, says a report.

Sin Chew Daily quoted Fadillah Yusof, a senior vice-president of GPS lynchpin Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), as saying that GPS had also submitted statutory declarations to the King stating its MPs’ support for Muhyiddin to become the prime minister.

Fadillah, who led the delegation of GPS leaders to Istana Negara this morning, confirmed that only four coalition leaders were meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The four, believed to be Fadillah, Alexander Nanta Linggi, Richard Riot Jaem and Tiong King Sing, had arrived at the palace earlier.

They left at 11.56am.