Klang Residents To Be Wary Of Extreme High Tide Phenomenon

Residents in the Klang district are advised to be aware of the risk of facing an extreme high tide phenomenon that started from yesterday and will last until Nov 27, which may lead to possible flooding.

The Klang District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement via the Klang District/Land Office Facebook stated that the sea level is expected to reach a reading of 5.3 metres on Nov 24 and Nov 25.

Thus, the committee reminded Klang residents to always be on the alert and aware of the current state of the environment and to obtain the latest information on the weather conditions and further instructions from the responsible government agencies.

The public can lodge reports in case of a disaster by calling the emergency line via Whatsapp to the Klang District and Land Office (24 hours) at 010-869 1067.

The Klang District Disaster Operations Room was activated yesterday and will remain open until Nov 27.