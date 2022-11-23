Breaking News : King To Hold Special Meeting With Fellow Rulers At Istana Negara – Hung Parliament Has Officially Taken Place

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The King will be meeting his fellow Rulers at a special gathering at Istana Negara tomorrow (Nov 24).

It is understood that His Majesty will be seeking the opinions of the Rulers on the impasse in the formation of a federal government.

The meeting will begin at 10.30am and it is expected to last at least three hours.

Palace sources said the special meeting would be crucial.

The Yang Dipertuan Agong has been trying to put up a unity government comprising Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional but has failed so far.

The Rulers are expected to be briefed on the legal procedures as a hung Parliament has taken place.

The Conference of Rulers is also scheduled to be held on Monday (Nov 28).