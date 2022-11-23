News

Zahid : Barisan Nasional 30 MPs Must Obey King Decree To Form A Unity Government

Posted on

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 30 MPs must be part of a unity government, says its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to Malaysiakini, Zahid said the King had told him, BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan and secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir this when they met him at Istana Negara this morning.

“Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” Zahid told the news portal.

When asked if BN will be sticking to its decision to remain in the opposition instead of backing any party to form the government, he simply said “that is not Tuanku’s order”.

Zahid, Mohamad and Zambry were at Istana Negara for about 40 minutes this morning. While all 30 BN MPs were supposed to meet the King today, the other 28 elected representatives have yet to show up at the national palace.

Yesterday, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said BN’s Supreme Council had decided to remain in the opposition instead of backing anyone to form the government.

