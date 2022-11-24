News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim has told PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin there is no need for the former prime minister to take oaths stating that none of the more than RM500 billion in stimulus and aid measures his government spent during the Covid-19 pandemic was misused.

In a Berita Harian report, Anwar told Muhyiddin that an investigation into his assets would be the best way to clear his name.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) will investigate former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly awarding RM500 billion in contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said PH will do so if it manages to form the government after the 15th General Election this Saturday.

“We promise to carry out the investigation on the case even though Muhyiddin said the money was to combat Covid-19, we have to look at it from every aspect.

“If there are any irregularities, we will charge him in court because it is the country’s money,” said Adly when met after a campaign in Kampung Ujong Padang.

He said the allocation was a big amount and even though it is said that it is to save the people and the country from the pandemic, it must be investigated.

