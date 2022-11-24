News

Anwar To Azmin : “Teach The Traitor A Lesson” – Si Kitol, For His Betrayal, Had His House Burnt Down & Then Was Put To Death In A Gruesome Manner

Posted on

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim trained his guns at Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali during the PH Grand Finale in Gombak.

He said that he chose to come to Gombak to “teach the traitor a lesson” for betraying the people’s mandate won in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“(Azmin) was lifted up by the people on the ground and the party.

“But he was power hungry, he was willing to betray the mandate given to him.

“Let us kick Azmin out of Gombak, let this be a lesson for everyone not to accept a traitor,”

He also cited the “Raja Mendeliar” and “Si Kitol” story of the latter’s betrayal which led for the collapse of the Melaka Sultanate.

Anwar recounted how the story went that Si Kitol, for his betrayal, had his house burnt down and then was put to death in a gruesome manner.

When someone from the crowd shouted that the same should be done to Azmin, the PKR president said: “Want to do that? Please do not.

“I gave a historical example because Malay history teaches us not to betray.

“We will not ‘sula’, we will not burn (his house), but we will throw away Azmin Ali from Gombak and he will lose badly in Gombak.”

Also present were PH deputy chairmen Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Mohamad Sabu, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is PH’s Gombak candidate, and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Azmin won the Gombak seat in 2018 on a PKR ticket but two years later quit the party, eventually joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Related Items:

Most Popular

85.0K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
78.8K
News

Barisan Nasional Top Brass To Evaluate Offers From Pakatan Harapan & Perikatan Nasional
59.6K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.5K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
56.3K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.2K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
46.0K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
45.9K
684
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
45.1K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
43.2K
443
News

Sabah State Assembly Passes Bill Granting State Ministers 40% Pay Rise When The Rakyat Are Suffering From Price Hike & Inflation
To Top