Anwar To Azmin : “Teach The Traitor A Lesson” – Si Kitol, For His Betrayal, Had His House Burnt Down & Then Was Put To Death In A Gruesome Manner

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim trained his guns at Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali during the PH Grand Finale in Gombak.

He said that he chose to come to Gombak to “teach the traitor a lesson” for betraying the people’s mandate won in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“(Azmin) was lifted up by the people on the ground and the party.

“But he was power hungry, he was willing to betray the mandate given to him.

“Let us kick Azmin out of Gombak, let this be a lesson for everyone not to accept a traitor,”

He also cited the “Raja Mendeliar” and “Si Kitol” story of the latter’s betrayal which led for the collapse of the Melaka Sultanate.

Anwar recounted how the story went that Si Kitol, for his betrayal, had his house burnt down and then was put to death in a gruesome manner.

When someone from the crowd shouted that the same should be done to Azmin, the PKR president said: “Want to do that? Please do not.

“I gave a historical example because Malay history teaches us not to betray.

“We will not ‘sula’, we will not burn (his house), but we will throw away Azmin Ali from Gombak and he will lose badly in Gombak.”

Also present were PH deputy chairmen Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Mohamad Sabu, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is PH’s Gombak candidate, and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Azmin won the Gombak seat in 2018 on a PKR ticket but two years later quit the party, eventually joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.