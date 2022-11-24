News

UMNO Youth Chief : Wee Ka Siong Should Resign As MCA Failed To Win Chinese Votes

Posted on

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has hit out at MCA president Wee Ka Siong over the party’s call for Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down following the coalition’s loss in the general election.

“He (Wee) should resign first because they contested 44 seats and only won two, both of which were Malay areas,” he told reporters at Umno’s headquarters.

“That means he has failed to win the support of Chinese voters and should take responsibility for it.”

Earlier, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said Zahid had acted “completely out of line” by sending a letter to the King stating that all 30 BN MPs were backing Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

The letter, which has since gone viral, was confirmed as authentic by MIC president SA Vigneswaran.

Chong also revealed that last night’s BN meeting saw a proposal for Mohamad Hasan to replace Zahid as BN chairman.

He maintained that the BN chairman was no longer fit to continue leading the coalition, reiterating that Mohamad should replace Zahid in the top BN post.

Umno president Zahid has been urged to resign following BN’s dismal performance in the general election, in which the former ruling coalition only won 30 seats. Pakatan Harapan secured 82 seats while Perikatan Nasional won 73.

