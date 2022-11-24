Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pakatan Harapan should conduct a probe into the RM207 billion compensation paid by the Japanese government to Malaysia, which was to be distributed to families of about 30,000 Malayans who were recruited and forced to work on the Burmese-Thai “Death Railway” project during the World War II.

“It is better for the present prime minister to conduct the investigation,”

However, the compensation has yet to be distributed to families of the victims.

“The RM207 billion was never disbursed through the Treasury. In all my time as the minister of finance, it was never submitted or sent through the Treasury,” Anwar, who was former deputy prime minister and finance minister, said.

He said if the money had then been sent through the Treasury when he was the finance minister, he would have been fully involved. Anwar said a member of parliament from Pakatan Rakyat had raised the issue in the Dewan Rakyat before.

“The prime minister should now conduct an investigation and submit a full report to Parliament,” he said.

Nothing to hide regarding the compensation which was reportedly paid to the Malaysian government in the 1990s when the premiership was held by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and when Tun Daim Zainuddin and later Anwar, were finance ministers.

“Until now, we have not been told what has happened to the money and how it has been distributed.

“The federal government needs to come clean on the issue and a royal commission should be set up to look into the matter. We need to have all the details … how could the money disappear into thin air, just like that?” -thesundaily

Anwar: RM207b ‘not sent through Treasury’

Former finance minister Anwar Ibrahim claims both Japanese and Malaysian officials “have evidence” that the money was sent to the government.

“So I think the then Prime Minister (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) needs to explain”

