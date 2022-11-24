News

DAP Ong Kian Ming : An Offer To Be Part Of The Unity Government Should Be Extended To Perikatan Nasional

Posted on

Former Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming has called upon all politicians from both sides of the divide to stop demonising one another and come together towards nation-building.

“Having a peaceful transfer of power was what we experienced in the 14th general election and it is something that we should continue to uphold, especially if ‘we’ are not part of the winning side,” he said in a statement.

He said whether it was Anwar or Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin who was named as the 10th prime minister, it should be seen as part and parcel of the democratic consolidation and the maturing of Malaysia as a young democracy.

Ong added that many challenges lie ahead for Anwar and it will take much consensus building and give-and-take to establish a government that will be able to last for five years and can deliver sufficient results to the people.

He proposed Anwar ink memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders to outline the terms of agreement on policy issues.

Ong also proposed that an offer to be part of the unity government should be extended to PN after Anwar obtains support from BN, GPS and GRS.

Source : FMT

