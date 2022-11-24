News

Muhyiddin Wants Proof Of Anwar’s Legitimacy As Prime Minister – Vote Of No Confidence In Parliament

Posted on

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin insists that he commands the majority support of MPs to lead the government.

He called on Anwar Ibrahim to prove that he has the support of the majority of MPs to become the prime minister.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman added that he was not disputing the formation of a unity government, but Anwar’s appointment as prime minister.

Muhyiddin insisted that he had 115 statutory declarations of MPs backing him as the prime minister as required by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun.

He reiterated that this was Azhar’s instruction.

“We followed what was required.”

He added that, on Nov 20, Azhar had written to party presidents inviting them to submit proposals for the formation of a coalition government and to name their prime ministerial candidate.

“PN had sent a letter from the PAS secretary-general, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president stating their agreement to form a coalition government with PN.

“Also, 114 statutory declarations were sent to Istana Negara of MPs expressing their unconditional trust in me to be appointed prime minister.

“There were 73 MPs from PN, 22 from GPS, six from GRS, one from KDM, and 10 from Barisan Nasional,” said the Bersatu president.

Just minutes after Muhyiddin’s press conference, Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

The Tambun MP took his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, at Istana Negara.

Source : FMT

Related Items:

Most Popular

85.0K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
78.8K
News

Barisan Nasional Top Brass To Evaluate Offers From Pakatan Harapan & Perikatan Nasional
59.6K
20,817
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
56.5K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
56.3K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.2K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
46.0K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
45.9K
684
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
45.1K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
43.2K
443
News

Sabah State Assembly Passes Bill Granting State Ministers 40% Pay Rise When The Rakyat Are Suffering From Price Hike & Inflation
To Top