Muhyiddin Wants Proof Of Anwar’s Legitimacy As Prime Minister – Vote Of No Confidence In Parliament

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin insists that he commands the majority support of MPs to lead the government.

He called on Anwar Ibrahim to prove that he has the support of the majority of MPs to become the prime minister.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman added that he was not disputing the formation of a unity government, but Anwar’s appointment as prime minister.

Muhyiddin insisted that he had 115 statutory declarations of MPs backing him as the prime minister as required by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun.

He reiterated that this was Azhar’s instruction.

“We followed what was required.”

He added that, on Nov 20, Azhar had written to party presidents inviting them to submit proposals for the formation of a coalition government and to name their prime ministerial candidate.

“PN had sent a letter from the PAS secretary-general, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president stating their agreement to form a coalition government with PN.

“Also, 114 statutory declarations were sent to Istana Negara of MPs expressing their unconditional trust in me to be appointed prime minister.

“There were 73 MPs from PN, 22 from GPS, six from GRS, one from KDM, and 10 from Barisan Nasional,” said the Bersatu president.

Just minutes after Muhyiddin’s press conference, Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

The Tambun MP took his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, at Istana Negara.

Source : FMT