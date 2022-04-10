51% Bumiputra Ownership Policy : Non- Bumiputera Move Their Head Office To Other Countries – Billions Lost In Taxes & Thousands Of Malaysians Loses Job Opportunity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Big Non Bumiputra companies have moved their Head Office to other countries*. Because of concern of 51% bumiputra wants to steal.

1. Air Asia HQ in Indonesia employs 8,000 Indonesians.

2. GRAB HQ in Singapore employs 6,000 Singaporeans.

3. YTL Construction main water business moved to UK and employs 6,000 British people.

4. EcoWorld Berhad main business now in UK, Europe and Australia, employs a total of 10,000+ workers.

5. Liberty Shipping with 8 oil tankers that can load 300,000 tons of crude oil, each oil tanker moved to Singapore. It is owned by a Malaysian Indian, employs 900 Singaporeans.

6. Genting Highlands in Singapore employs 14,000 Singaporeans. And many more companies have moved their HQ overseas.

Just imagine how many RM billions lost in taxes and thousands and thousands of Malaysians could have been employed. All the above are Non- Bumiputera Companies.

Source : Mohd Fudzail Mohd Noor