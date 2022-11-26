UMNO Wants MCA Wee Ka Siong To Resign & No Portfolio For MCA In The New Gov – ‘MCA Is Nobody Without UMNO’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Only silly Wee Ka Siong, president of MCA (Malaysian Chinese Association) keeps barking like a mad dog till today demanding the resignation of Zahid.

Of course, we know why MCA was extremely upset over the unity government. Its relevance would drop to zero in the presence of DAP, the de-facto representative of ethnic Chinese in the country. There might be no portfolio for MCA in the cabinet of Anwar government. Still, barking non-stop would only invite more humiliation when UMNO lectures it to reflect itself in the mirror.

It’s funny that in his entire political career, Wee still has not learned the basic Malay politics. That’s why Chinese politicians in this country can never compete with Malay politicians. Any UMNO politicians can easily eat the MCA president for breakfast. From the beginning, it was a trap to make Muhyiddin thinks he had enough MPs to form a government, leading to his rejection of a unity government proposed by the King.

Source : Finance Twitter

‘MCA is nobody without Umno’

MCA should not have released a statement to urge Barisan Nasional (BN) Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down.

Sipitang Umno Youth Chief Sani Miasin, who is also State BN Treasurer, said this in support of Sabah BN Chairman Datuk Seri Bung Mokthar Radin who said MCA should look at itself in the mirror before making the statement.

“MCA’s action was not appropriate as within a struggle the friendship should be prioritised,” he said, adding it should also not single out one leader for what happened to BN.

“What Bung said was appropriate and true. MCA should look at itself first as its own strength wouldn’t have won the party any seats in the 15th General Election.

“Without BN, MCA was nobody as without Umno’s voters, it’s debatable whether they could win under BN ticket.

“This is the reality that has to be accepted by MCA and so they should not be egoistic and make inappropriate statements against the Umno and BN leadership, especially towards Zahid,” said Sani.

He opined that the MCA President should instead relinquish his post gracefully for the party’s failure in the recent election. MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong should resign from his post as the party could only win two seats out of the 42 seats it contested,” he said.

Source : Daily Express

Wee should resign as MCA failed to win Chinese votes, says Asyraf

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has hit out at MCA president Wee Ka Siong over the party’s call for Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down following the coalition’s loss in the general election.

“He (Wee) should resign first because they contested 44 seats and only won two, both of which were Malay areas,” he told reporters at Umno’s headquarters.

“That means he has failed to win the support of Chinese voters and should take responsibility for it.”

Source : FMT

Umno division leaders to call for MCA president Wee’s resignation

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos said that tomorrow Umno division leaders will make a statement calling for the resignation of MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“So tomorrow we the division leaders of Umno will defend the position of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and the president of Umno and we will ask Wee to resign, not the president of Umno,”

Source : FMT

130 UMNO Division Leaders Chide BN Component Parties, MCA, MIC, & PBRS

Some 130 Umno division chiefs nationwide have voiced their support for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to remain as the party’s president.

He went on to chide BN component parties, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), over their calls for Zahid’s resignation.

“This is despite us bringing them (to this point), carrying them for decades. The seats they won were in Malay majority areas. (But) when we’re (in critical) condition, they (shift their support against Zahid).”

Source : FMT