PKR Vice-President : Keep Cabinet Free Of MPs With Court Cases – No Zahid , Syed Saddiq & Lim Guan Eng

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet must be free of MPs with ongoing court cases, says Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this was imperative and that it did not matter that those concerned have yet to be found guilty of the charges they are facing, Sinar Harian reported.

“Ideally, those with court cases should not be in the Cabinet to prevent issues arising down the line,” the PKR vice-president was quoted as saying.

Nik Nazmi said the public remained concerned about corruption cases involving politicians, adding that a Cabinet free of ministers facing trial would put such fears to rest.

Acknowledging that every party had MPs capable of holding ministerial posts, he said various factors must be considered in the selection of Cabinet members.

MPs who have ongoing court cases include Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin.

The Anwar-led unity government comprises Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), with support from MPs from Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and independents.

Source : FMT

