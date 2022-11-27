News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : ‘Anti-Zahid’ Wave & Sentiment Rising

Posted on

AP strategist Liew Chin Tong says he has observed a growing sentiment against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the run up to the 15th general election (GE15).

And this was why political parties were campaigning rigorously, Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported him as saying.

He said what was happening today was similar to what had happened with former prime minister Najib Razak.

“So now there is an ‘anti-Zahid’ wave because everyone is afraid that Zahid will become prime minister,” he was quoted as saying.

Source : FMT

