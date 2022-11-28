News

PAS Pays Each Voters RM 350 On Oath To Vote For Perikatan Nasional

PAS Kelantan’s secretary, Wan Roslan Wan Hamat, was quoted by Berita Harian as saying they just want to make life easier for the people.

We want to ease the burden of those who can’t really afford the travel costs, especially those who are less fortunate.

PAS Kelantan secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat on the monetary aid for voters.

Another video has also gone viral in which it was alleged that voters did not get their transportation money from PAS.

In the video, a noisy crowd were seen gathering outside a PAS office.

PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor refuted the allegation, saying that they have no money to do such a thing.

Source : Sinar Harian

