UMNO Nur Jazlan Threaten PKR Vice President Not To Put The Unity Gov At Risk – Reminded PH Leaders To ‘Balas Budi’ Zahid

Pakatan Harapan leaders have been reminded not to issue statements that could jeopardise the coalition’s cooperation with Barisan Nasional in the unity government.

Pulai Umno chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said antagonistic remarks should cease immediately as the people have given their mandate through the general election last week.

“Setiawangsa member of parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Pasir Gudang member of parliament Hassan Abdul Karim reminded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim not to select parliamentarians with pending court cases as cabinet members.

“I wish to remind them that our law, which was inherited from the United Kingdom, holds that an individual is innocent until they are proven guilty by the court,” he said in a statement toda

Nur Jazlan, who has served as deputy home minister, added that those with pending legal cases should be tried in the court of law and not in the court of public opinion.

Therefore, he said, PH leaders should not turn a blind eye to international human rights standards and, consequently, put Anwar’s government at risk.

“No parties or coalition have obtained a simple majority to form the new government. However, BN chairman (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) showed that he had a big heart, and changed his stance following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advise, and united the coalition’s MPs to support Anwar as prime minister.

“No conditions were set by any coalition or Anwar on who deserves to be in the cabinet.”

Nur Jazlan said Zahid had put the country first to ensure it was administered by a stable government.

“Zahid did not blame Anwar or PH for the wild allegations and slanders hurled towards BN during the campaign period for the 15th General Election.

“So, PH should reciprocate Zahid’s gestures with sincere efforts to make this government stable and free from unnecessary political bickering.”

