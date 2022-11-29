News

Anwar Ibrahim New Cabinet Will Not Include Hishammuddin Hussein And Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Posted on

Anwar Ibrahim’s new Cabinet is not likely to include former minister Hishammuddin Hussein and former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Umno, says a source in the know.

Their inclusion in the Cabinet would be a “great surprise” even though Ismail and Hishammuddin, ministers since 2008 and 1998 respectively, have more experience in government than most Barisan Nasional MPs.

The two men were widely-reported to have taken a stance against Umno working with Pakatan Harapan. “So it will be a great surprise if they are appointed to the Cabinet.

“I’m sure even the most hardcore Anwar supporter would find it perplexing if he appointed Hishammuddin and Ismail,” said the source, who declined to be named.

Hishammuddin was senior minister for security and defence minister in the government headed by Ismail as prime minister.

During the political stalemate in the aftermath of the general election, Hishammuddin said he held firm to his stance against cooperation with PH.

He said on Nov 21 that he would not change his stance and would rather be sacked from Umno by those who had earlier adopted the principle of “No Anwar, No DAP”.

The next day, Ismail also said he would not work with PH under any circumstances, following a BN announcement to form the parliamentary opposition and not support either of the two coalitions contending for power.

BN subsequently agreed to support a unity government to be formed by PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim, who was appointed prime minister on Thursday.

Another question mark lies over the 10 MPs from Barisan Nasional who had initially supported Perikatan Nasional’s bid to form the government.

It is understood the 10 MPs have claimed they were misled into supporting PN by a senior Umno leader. “So they (10 MPs) could still make the cut. But the leader who misled them should take responsibility,” the source said.

Anwar is expected to name his Cabinet within days. He leads a unity government comprising PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, with support from MPs from Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and independents.

Source : FMT

Related Items:

Most Popular

205.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
118.3K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
104.2K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
94.0K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
89.0K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
59.5K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
57.8K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
51.2K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
50.4K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
48.2K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top