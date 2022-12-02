News

Breaking News : Tengku Zafrul & Not Johari Or Rafizi That Will Be Appointed As Finance Minister In Anwar New Cabinet Line Up

Sources indicate that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng would not be part of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s new federal cabinet.

Speaking to the New Straits Times, a source familiar with the matter said Lim, who was finance minister during the Pakatan Harapan government administration, will be omitted in favour of his DAP colleague, party secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Loke is said to be a contender for the Transport Ministry post, a position he also helmed during the previous PH administration.

The source added that MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong is also being touted as a possibility for the transport portfolio.

It is also understood that although PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and Titiwangsa member of parliament Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani had been earmarked as the favourites for the finance minister role, it could instead go to Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul was finance minister under two prime ministers, namely Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as well as Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The source claimed that while Rafizi and Johari could get their own portfolios, it may not be on finance.

The source also claimed that former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff could make a comeback in the role.

“Another (speaker) candidate is (Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri) Azalina (Othman).

“If she does not get to be the speaker, she may get a portfolio (in the cabinet).”

Source : NST

