Anwar : I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim – “MACC Should Also Carry Out Its Duties Professionally In This Matter”

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he has evidence against former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin on the latter’s alleged abuse of position to amass wealth.

Anwar told reporters today that he was even willing to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into investigations on Daim, if need be.

“I have the evidence… from those years sometime ago which has been filed (shelved).

“MACC should also carry out its duties professionally in this matter. It has been going on for quite sometime, so they (MACC) shouldn’t be afraid to do their job.”

Daim three days ago had said that he welcomed investigations by MACC.

Source : NST

