News

GPS : Senior BN Leader Was Promised A Deputy Prime Minister Post By Perikatan Nasional

Posted on

Fabricated numbers whispered by a Barisan Nasional (BN) emissary to a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) insider almost cost the coalition a place in the federal government.

The GPS insider then took the hyped up numbers — 18 BN members of parliament — to the GPS leadership which led the coalition to choose to stand with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

GPS had always maintained that it would lend its support to the party that is able to form the federal government.

“The leadership took their word for it. The announcement was then made that GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah would join PN.

“That was also why in the announcement by the leadership, it mentioned that the Borneo bloc would join BN in supporting PN,” a source within the coalition told the New Straits Times.

The source said the BN emissary, in guaranteeing that he could bring 18 of his coalition’s elected representatives over to PN’s side, also dropped another BN leader’s name.

He added that the emissary, who was promised a deputy prime minister’s post if PN won Putrajaya, said the other BN leader would bring with him 10 more MPs to the table.

“The misleading narrative was that with GPS’ 22 and GRS’ six and PN’s 73, BN’s 18 would be more than enough.

“The other 10 that was supposed to come, was a bonus number.

“When the leadership learnt that it was not happening, it decided that the best decision was to accede to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s advice for a unity government,” the source said.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his first press conference as the 10th prime minister, just hours after he was sworn in to the post, announced the official make-up of his government — PH, BN and GPS.

He had also welcomed other parties to come on board.

However, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later said his coalition chose to be the opposition, to serve as a strong check and balance in Dewan Rakyat.

Source : NST

Related Items:

Most Popular

232.4K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
123.4K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
112.2K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
99.8K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
89.6K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
60.1K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
58.5K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
52.7K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
51.0K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
48.9K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top