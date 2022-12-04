News

UMNO Called On The New Government To Probe Into Muhyiddin’s RM600 Billion Taxpayers Spending

Posted on

Umno information chief Isham Jalil, today called on the new government to probe how former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had spent the RM600 billion in Covid-19 stimulus unveiled during Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) short rule.

Calls for an official investigation into the stimulus spending have mounted following suspicions around PN’s well-funded campaign in the lead up to the 15th general election. Muhyiddin’s Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia is the lead party in PN.

Isham who is also an Umno supreme council member suggested that a royal commission of inquiry be established.

“We saw that they (PN) spent a lot of money on GE15. Therefore, people want to know the source of all that money,” he was quoted saying by news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

“Was the money from the taxpayers’ RM600 billion? This should not be happening.”

Muhyiddin took office right at the onset of a devastating Covid-19 pandemic that was estimated to have cost up to RM2.4 billion for each day of lockdown.

Throughout his short stint as the country’s eighth prime minister, he unveiled several stimulus packages worth RM340 billion alongside other recovery programmes under a RM322.5 billion federal spending plan for 2021.

The stimulus packages were distributed amid controversy. Muhyiddin was able to secure an Emergency declaration from the King that enabled him to suspend Parliament and bypass scrutiny. His critics said the expenditures should have been tabled and debated first before being distributed.

Isham said a royal inquiry is the only platform with the capacity to conduct a thorough auditing of the expenditures.

PN, a bloc comprising Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, mounted a surprise electoral bid to win the second highest number of seats after Pakatan Harapan, 73 in total. The latter won 82 seats.

Source : Malay Mail

Related Items:

Most Popular

236.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
124.9K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
113.3K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
101.3K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
90.0K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
60.5K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
59.5K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
53.7K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
51.9K
News

Senarai Kabinet Kerajaan Perpaduan 2022
51.6K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top