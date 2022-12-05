News

Najib Will Be Pardoned & Zahid Will Step Down To Make Way For Najib To Take Back The UMNO Presidency

Lokman told the BossKu supporters that one week after the new government takes office, His Majesty the Agong will grant Najib a royal pardon and he can go home. The current MP for Pekan will then resign and a by-election will be held. Najib will contest the by-election and will win, and Zahid will step down to make way for Najib to take back the Umno presidency.

When PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang revealed the secret deal between Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Anwar lashed out at Hadi and cursed and swore at him. Lokman Noor Adam joined the fray and testified that Zahid had sworn an oath in the name of Allah that no such secret deal exists.

Today, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (the new Home Minister and member of Anwar’s ‘think tank’) confessed that there does, in fact, exist a secret deal and that this deal had been mooted and agreed upon long before GE15. The fact that both Anwar and Zahid can invoke the name of Allah in denying what was true has shocked many Malaysians of Muslim persuasion. The sumpah laknak is never taken lightly by most Muslims.

The plan was that Pakatan Harapan would win about 90 parliament seats and Barisan Nasional 80, giving them a combined total of 170 seats, far above a two-thirds majority of 148 seats. Lokman even boasted that they were going to win big, nothing less than a two-thirds majority in parliament. When PH won 82 seat and BN just 30, there was panic, especially since less than half BN’s 30 MPs agreed to a PH-BN marriage.

But Zahid had pre-empted the possibility that there would be resistance to a PH-BN marriage. So, before the candidates were given the Surat Watikah or letter of authority, they were first made to sign the Surat Akujanji or power of attorney giving the party president the sole authority and mandate to decide which government BN joins. In essence, Zahid can single-handedly form the government with whoever he so wishes and none of the MPs can do anything about it.

Anwar and Zahid know they are both taking a huge risk in forming a PH-BN alliance. So their spin-doctors have created the myth that this marriage or ‘unity government’ was commanded or titah by His Majesty the Agong. So this is not Anwar’s or Zahid’s idea but the command of the Palace. In short, Anwar and Zahid are ‘victims’ in this ‘political interference’ by the Palace. And to question or defy the Agong is treason or derhaka.

Malaysians from both sides of the political divide are beginning to wake up to the fact that they have been conned by both Anwar and Zahid. When Zahid starts winning his court case (due to a ‘blunder’ by the Prosecution) and the LCS corruption case is buried and the file stamped NFA, there will be mutiny in the ranks.

Najib Razak’s or BossKu’s supporters are patiently waiting to see what happens next. Lokman told the BossKu supporters that one week after the new government takes office, His Majesty the Agong will grant Najib a royal pardon and he can go home. The current MP for Pekan will then resign and a by-election will be held. Najib will contest the by-election and will win, and Zahid will step down to make way for Najib to take back the Umno presidency.

It is now more than one week and Najib is still in prison. The BossKu supporters are now being told that Najib can only be pardoned after GE16, as he needs to serve at least half his sentence before he can be pardoned. Appointing a corrupt Zahid as DPM is bad enough, pardoning Najib just months after he is sentenced will be the end of PKR and DAP.

So Najib will need to be collateral damage to protect PKR and DAP. And Umno may see civil war once the BossKu supporters realise that Najib has been thrown under the bus.

Source : Malaysia Today

How Tun M Helped Shahidan Kassim To Acquire The Bernas Cash Cow – RM25 Million Per Year In Directors Fees & Dividends And Sell His Stake At RM 400 Million
