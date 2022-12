0 SHARES Share Tweet

A fire which broke out at the finance ministry earlier today has been put out.

When contacted by FMT, the Putrajaya fire and rescue department said the fire broke out at 2.30pm.

“The fire was caused by solid waste at a dump site. It was contained and there were no casualties,” a source at the Putrajaya fire and rescue department told FMT.

A finance ministry spokesperson confirmed there was a fire and said a statement would be issued soon.