News

Breaking News : MACC Chief Azam Baki Opens Investigation Paper On Muhyiddin Misappropriation Of RM600bil Funds

Posted on

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds by the previous government.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the matter but declined to reveal more details on the investigation being carried out by the agency.

“Yes, MACC has opened an investigation paper on the issue (RM600 billion funds),” he said.

The controversy over the usage of emergency funds totalling more than RM600 billion when the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic was raised by former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari on Nov 15.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would leave it to the authorities to look into the issue of the RM600 billion allegedly misappropriated by the earlier government.

According to Anwar, the finance ministry had acknowledged several breaches involving the funds.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was yesterday reported as saying that he was not afraid to be investigated over allegations of misappropriating government funds amounting to RM600 billion when heading the administration.

Related Items:

Most Popular

239.8K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
125.8K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
114.5K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
102.3K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
90.3K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
61.0K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
60.6K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
54.4K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
52.1K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
49.5K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top