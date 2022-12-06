Breaking News : MACC Chief Azam Baki Opens Investigation Paper On Muhyiddin Misappropriation Of RM600bil Funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds by the previous government.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the matter but declined to reveal more details on the investigation being carried out by the agency.

“Yes, MACC has opened an investigation paper on the issue (RM600 billion funds),” he said.

The controversy over the usage of emergency funds totalling more than RM600 billion when the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic was raised by former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari on Nov 15.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would leave it to the authorities to look into the issue of the RM600 billion allegedly misappropriated by the earlier government.

According to Anwar, the finance ministry had acknowledged several breaches involving the funds.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was yesterday reported as saying that he was not afraid to be investigated over allegations of misappropriating government funds amounting to RM600 billion when heading the administration.