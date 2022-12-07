Breaking News : Muhyiddin, Zafrul & Khairy To Be Hauled Up By MACC Over RM600 Billion Issue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission willl call up at least three members of the previous Perikatan Nasional-led administration in the course of its investigations into RM600 billion in public funds alleged to have been misappropriated.

Sources told the New Straits Times the three are Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was then prime minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who was finance minister at the time, and then health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

However, it could not be ascertained when the trio will be summoned to have their statements recorded.

The RM600 billion was meant for funds during the Covid-19 pandemic and included money for Covid-19 vaccines.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had yesterday confirmed that the commission had opened investigations into the allegations.

However, it is understood that investigations are only at the preliminary stages, with preparations being made prior to individuals being called in to have their statements recorded.

Parti Amanah Negara mobilisation bureau director Sany Hamzan today said he had yet to be called up by the anti-graft body.

Sany, who was the first to bring up the issue, said he would provide evidence, including documentation, of the misappropriation of funds.

While waiting for MACC to contact him, he said he would gather more evidence of the serious breach of procedures.

“So far, I have yet to be called by MACC after lodging a police report on Nov 30 but I am ready to fully cooperate with the authorities when called. I will come with the evidence that shows the breach happened,” said.

The Taman Templer assemblyman said he only wanted the authorities to investigate the matter fairly.

“If there is no offence or if no misappropriation happened, then we will accept it but so far, we are suspicious of the lavish expenditure by Perikatan Nasional. That is why we lodged a police report and demanded for an investigation,” he said.

Sany said he will be going to Istana Negara today to submit a memorandum asking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to support the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had recently said Finance Ministry officials had confirmed that there was a serious breach of procedures in the handling of RM600 billion of funds during Muhyiddin’s administration.

However, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that he was not afraid of being investigated following police reports lodged by several parties claiming that he misappropriated the funds.

The PN chairman also said that it is impossible for him to misappropriate the funds since it was individual money from the Employees Provident Fund and banks, which were not under his control.

He also questioned how the amount of RM600 billion came about because if it refers to the eight economic stimulus packages announced during his administration, which amounted to RM530 billion.

Muhyiddin’s former chief private secretary Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad had slammed the allegations, saying that it was false and was an old psychological warfare trick to damage Muhyiddin’s reputation.

Source : NST