News

Zahid Hamidi : “I Have A Chinese Foster Father” – I Sold Ice-Cream Together With Him For 6 Years & We Had Lunch & Dinner Together Until Now

Posted on

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has again denied claims that he is an “ultra Malay”, saying that although he fights hard for the Malay community’s rights as well as for Islam, he believes in being fair to all.

In an interview with KTS Group’s print media and radio station over the weekend, Mr Zahid pointed out that he had been raised by a Chinese foster father and had regarded his foster siblings as his own.

“I will not relate this if Ding (Lee Leong, executive editor-in-chief of Oriental Daily) did not ask this question. But now is the best opportunity to tell. I am not an ultra Malay. As a Malaysian leader, I have to be fair to everyone, to all Malaysians,” he was quoted as saying in a transcript of the interview in The Borneo Post yesterday.

KTS Group operates The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, See Hua Daily News, Oriental Daily and TEA FM.

“I must tell Chinese journalists that I have a Chinese foster father. I sold ice-cream together with him way back when I was in Primary 1 till Primary 6 … for six years,” said Mr Zahid.

“His children are like my own siblings. They are from the Hai Lam clan, and we had lunch and dinner together at their kitchen. Until now, I still maintain my relationship with them.

“Am I anti-Chinese when I have a Chinese foster father?”

Mr Zahid went on to say that although he fights for the Malays and for Islam, he has never forgotten the other races, their religions and cultures.

“For that matter, all Malaysian leaders should have a balanced treatment of different groups of people,” he added, according to the interview transcript.

Asked to comment on remarks on his Indonesian background, Mr Zahid warned his detractors against using the issue to stir up racial tensions.

“My parents were not born in Indonesia, but my grandfather and grandmother were. What is the problem here?”

Related Items:

Most Popular

241.1K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
126.1K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
115.0K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
102.6K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
90.5K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
61.1K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
61.0K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
54.7K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
52.3K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
49.6K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top