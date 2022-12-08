News

Yana Najib Says Her Father Will Go Home If Judicial Review In 2023 Is A Success – Najib Will Be Released On 19 January 2023?

Posted on

Yana said the judicial review for her father’s SRC case is slated to begin on January 19, 2023, and this time, all hands are on deck to make sure her father gets the justice he deserves.

“If Najib wins in January, he will be free to come back to us.”

In case you are not aware, a judicial review refers to a court action specifically designed to challenge “decisions, actions or omissions” of public bodies, according to Malaysian Public Law.

Yana made it clear that she wants a fair trial for her father, and in her post, she listed 6 ways in which the former Prime Minister was denied access to a fair trial.

Najib’s application to include 40 new and solid pieces of evidence was rejected, despite being related to the case.

Najib’s lawyer was denied a time extension and the case had to proceed when his lawyer had just taken over the case.

Najib’s lawyer was not allowed to pull away, which denied Najib access to defend himself in the Federal Court.

High Court judge who has no experience in a criminal case, and did not announce his “conflict of interest” as he had dealt with SRC & 1MDB in the past.

Tun Mahathir and Tommy Thomas rejected all recommendations from the Judicial Appointments Commission to appoint judges of their choice in 2018 and 2019, which violated the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009.

The written judgment of the Federal Court was leaked before the defense even took place.

The daughter of Najib Razak then reminded the people that the fight for her father is not over as they’re using the one last opportunity they have to fight for justice.

“We still have one last chance. So we hide the scars, stitch up our wounds and get back on our feet.”

Related Items:

Most Popular

241.9K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
126.3K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
115.2K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
102.9K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
90.6K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
61.4K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
61.2K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.8K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
52.4K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
49.7K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top