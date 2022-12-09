News

Gambling Special Draws Averaged A Revenue Of RM200 Million A Year Enabled Perikatan Nasional Spent Lavishly On General Election

Posted on

PM Anwar has also hinted that Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin could have obtained proceeds from gambling companies to help finance the 15th General Election campaign. Under Muhyiddin administration, special lottery draws were increased from 8 to 22, despite the anti-gambling stance of Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The previous Pakatan Harapan government had reduced the number of special draws from 22 to 8 in order to minimise social ills caused by gambling. The special draws – which are a special addition to the regularly allowed three draws per week – normally involves a much larger winner’s pot. The government imposes an extra tax on special draws, providing an extra revenue on top of the regular gambling tax.

The special draws were especially designed to boost the government’s revenue. The special draws, which contributed RM80 million in extra revenue for the government in 1999 (the year it was first introduced during the premiership of Mahathir), reached a high of RM238 million in 2017, and averaged a revenue of RM200 million a year in recent years – money that enabled Perikatan Nasional spent lavishly on general election.

The fact that the MACC has opened investigation paper on the misappropriation of RM600 billion, and is summoning Muhyiddin, Zafrul and Khairy indicates that charges could be filed soon. Money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) could be slapped on Mahiaddin and his band of crooks disguised as clean Malay and Muslim leaders. The chicken has come home to roost.

Source : Finance Twitter

Related Items:

Most Popular

243.0K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
126.6K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
115.5K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
103.2K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
90.7K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
61.8K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
61.3K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.9K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
52.6K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
49.8K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top