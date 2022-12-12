Muhyiddin & PN Administration Spend RM35.4 Million To Build Public Halls In Pagoh During Emergency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Prime Minister’s Office has clarified details of a letter ordering the construction of a RM35.4 million hall in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Pagoh constituency.

The first page of the January 11 letter has been making its rounds on social media and chat groups – saying that the prime minister has agreed to an allocation of RM35,435,992 for the construction of a hall in Pagoh.

It also stated that the Public Works Department will implement the project.

In a statement issued by PMO, the RM35.4 million allocation is for three public halls – Gersik Hall in Tangkak (RM13 million), Bukit Pasir community hall in Muar (RM16.66 million), and the Bukit Kepong community centre in Muar (RM5.77 million).

Meanwhile, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir of PKR took to Twitter earlier today to urge Muhyiddin to clarify the letter.

“I don’t think it is wrong for the people to question this. What is the justification for implementing hall projects worth more than RM35 million when the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic?

“Why is it in Pagoh? Is there a political or personal interest? Wouldn’t it be better to prioritise the allocation to upgrade frontliners’ abilities or to reduce the people’s burden during the movement control order and emergency (proclamation)?”

He also questioned if the letter was really issued on the same day the prime minister announced the emergency proclamation.

“Does this mean that during an emergency, the Perikatan Nasional government can act at will spending the people’s money when Parliament is suspended?”

Source : The Vibes