Malaysia Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 List

Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023
Kuala Lumpur
Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Jalan Imbi
Aliyaa, Damansara Heights
Anak Baba, Brickfields
Congkak, Bukit Bintang
Dancing Fish, Bangsar
De Wan 1958
Hai Kah Lang, Cheras
Heun Kee Claypot Rice, Pudu
Hing Kee Bak Kut Teh, Jalan Kepong
Lai Foong Lala Noodles
Nam Heong Chicken Rice
Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Ming Jalan Klang Lama
Restoran Pik Wah
Sao NamWong Mei Kee, Pudu
Penang
Bridge Street Prawn Mee
Communal Table by Gen
Duck Blood Curry Mee
Green House Prawn Mee and Loh Mee
Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine
Ming Qing Charcoal Char Koay Teow
Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Kuih
Neighbourwood
Penang Road Famous Laksa
Rasa Rasa
Sardaaji
Taman Bukit Curry Mee
Tek Sen
Thara
Theebi Pandarams
Tho Yuen
Wan Dou Tou Assam Laksa
ONE MICHELIN STAR Restaurant
DC ( Darren Chin ) – Kuala Lumpur
Dewakan – Kuala Lumpur
Au Jardin – Penang
Auntie Gaik Lein Old School Eatery – Penang
A total of 32 hawker stalls and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang have received the Bib Gourmand award in the inaugural Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023.
This includes well-known stalls like Wong Mei Kee in Kuala Lumpur that serves roast pork, Nam Heong Chicken Rice and Lai Foong Lala Noodles.
Restaurants such as Aliyaa, Sao Nam and Dancing Fish also made the list.
In Penang, popular Tek Sen restaurant, Green House Prawn Mee and third-generation Penang Road Famous Laksa were given the Bib Gourmand designation.
For Green House, the listing is a recognition of all the hard work they put into cooking their dishes from scratch.
Some like Penang’s Sardaaji that serves Punjabi food had forged on despite facing the hardships triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
When asked if they will increase prices, most said no, but Penang’s Tek Sen realistically said they may have to increase prices due to inflation.
The Bib Gourmand category for ‘good quality cooking for good value’ was introduced by Michelin back in 1955. It takes its name from the Bibendum nickname for the iconic Michelin man.
The list recognises street food eateries and restaurants which are the Michelin inspectors’ favourites and offer quality food at reasonable prices.