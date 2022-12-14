Malaysia Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 List

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023

Kuala Lumpur

Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Jalan Imbi

Aliyaa, Damansara Heights

Anak Baba, Brickfields

Congkak, Bukit Bintang

Dancing Fish, Bangsar

De Wan 1958

Hai Kah Lang, Cheras

Heun Kee Claypot Rice, Pudu

Hing Kee Bak Kut Teh, Jalan Kepong

Lai Foong Lala Noodles

Nam Heong Chicken Rice

Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Ming Jalan Klang Lama

Restoran Pik Wah

Sao NamWong Mei Kee, Pudu

Penang

Bridge Street Prawn Mee

Communal Table by Gen

Duck Blood Curry Mee

Green House Prawn Mee and Loh Mee

Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine

Ming Qing Charcoal Char Koay Teow

Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Kuih

Neighbourwood

Penang Road Famous Laksa

Rasa Rasa

Sardaaji

Taman Bukit Curry Mee

Tek Sen

Thara

Theebi Pandarams

Tho Yuen

Wan Dou Tou Assam Laksa

ONE MICHELIN STAR Restaurant

DC ( Darren Chin ) – Kuala Lumpur

Dewakan – Kuala Lumpur

Au Jardin – Penang

Auntie Gaik Lein Old School Eatery – Penang

A total of 32 hawker stalls and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang have received the Bib Gourmand award in the inaugural Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023.

This includes well-known stalls like Wong Mei Kee in Kuala Lumpur that serves roast pork, Nam Heong Chicken Rice and Lai Foong Lala Noodles.

Restaurants such as Aliyaa, Sao Nam and Dancing Fish also made the list.

In Penang, popular Tek Sen restaurant, Green House Prawn Mee and third-generation Penang Road Famous Laksa were given the Bib Gourmand designation.

For Green House, the listing is a recognition of all the hard work they put into cooking their dishes from scratch.

Some like Penang’s Sardaaji that serves Punjabi food had forged on despite facing the hardships triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked if they will increase prices, most said no, but Penang’s Tek Sen realistically said they may have to increase prices due to inflation.

The Bib Gourmand category for ‘good quality cooking for good value’ was introduced by Michelin back in 1955. It takes its name from the Bibendum nickname for the iconic Michelin man.

The list recognises street food eateries and restaurants which are the Michelin inspectors’ favourites and offer quality food at reasonable prices.