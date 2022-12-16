News

MACC Raids 8 Agencies & 9 Companies Related To Muhyiddin PN-Led Government RM 92.5 Billion Misappropriation

Posted on

Referring to a reliable source, FMT reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided eight government agencies and nine companies today as part of its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM92.5 billion by the previous Perikatan Nasional-led government.

A source close to the matter said the eight government agencies received a “huge allocation” from the stimulus packages approved by the government in 2020 and 2021.

The source said that following the raids on the eight government agencies, MACC also raided nine companies “to obtain certain documents”. The nine companies are believed to be “major suppliers” of the eight agencies.

The source said it was still too early to reveal further details, adding that the investigation was still in the “first stage”.

“MACC needs more time to thoroughly review the case and trace any corruption, abuse of power, or misappropriation,” said the source.

Previously, MACC said its investigation into the purported abuse of Covid-19 stimulus packages would focus on the RM92.5 billion spent by the previous government.

In a statement, MACC said the finance ministry has provided it with details on the breakdown of the funds under the economic stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021 related to Covid-19 management.

It said initial investigations found that an estimated RM530 billion was allocated. Based on that amount, RM92.5 billion involved government funds while RM437.5 billion was not government funds.

Subsequently, it was reported that MACC would summon former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and two former Cabinet ministers to facilitate the investigation into the matter.

Source : Permadu Malaysia

Related Items:

Most Popular

247.4K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
127.9K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
117.0K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
105.0K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
91.7K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
64.9K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
62.3K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
56.0K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
53.9K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
50.9K
20,276
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
To Top