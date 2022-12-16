MACC Raids 8 Agencies & 9 Companies Related To Muhyiddin PN-Led Government RM 92.5 Billion Misappropriation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Referring to a reliable source, FMT reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided eight government agencies and nine companies today as part of its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM92.5 billion by the previous Perikatan Nasional-led government.

A source close to the matter said the eight government agencies received a “huge allocation” from the stimulus packages approved by the government in 2020 and 2021.

The source said that following the raids on the eight government agencies, MACC also raided nine companies “to obtain certain documents”. The nine companies are believed to be “major suppliers” of the eight agencies.

The source said it was still too early to reveal further details, adding that the investigation was still in the “first stage”.

“MACC needs more time to thoroughly review the case and trace any corruption, abuse of power, or misappropriation,” said the source.

Previously, MACC said its investigation into the purported abuse of Covid-19 stimulus packages would focus on the RM92.5 billion spent by the previous government.

In a statement, MACC said the finance ministry has provided it with details on the breakdown of the funds under the economic stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021 related to Covid-19 management.

It said initial investigations found that an estimated RM530 billion was allocated. Based on that amount, RM92.5 billion involved government funds while RM437.5 billion was not government funds.

Subsequently, it was reported that MACC would summon former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and two former Cabinet ministers to facilitate the investigation into the matter.

Source : Permadu Malaysia