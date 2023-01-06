UMNO Bung Mokhtar Faces Sack From Sabah Cabinet After Failed Coup To Dethrone Chief Minister Hajiji Noor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor will reshuffle his Cabinet following yesterday’s failed coup, and the biggest casualty is expected to be deputy chief minister Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung is one of the three deputy chief ministers and is also the state works minister.

The Sabah Umno chief was among those said to be linked to the coup.

A source close to Hajiji said Bung and tourism and culture minister Jafry Ariffin are likely to be dropped.

However, not all Sabah Barisan Nasional leaders will be dropped from the Cabinet.

“This was discussed last night. It is not a divorce with Sabah BN. Hajiji only wants to ensure the government will continue to function,” said the source, who declined to be named.

The source said Hajiji, who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, will bring Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen into his Cabinet.

Earlier, it was reported that seven Sabah Umno assemblymen, including Bung’s deputy in the state chapter, Yakub Khan, met with Hajiji last night.

“Aside from the seven, at least three Warisan assemblymen met with Hajiji too,” said the source, who declined to reveal what was discussed.

It is understood that Hajiji will be meeting with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also a deputy chief minister, later today. STAR has six assemblymen, including Kitingan, in its ranks.

Meanwhile, Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking said the party is taking a wait-and-see approach.

A gathering of Sabah Umno assemblymen at the party’s headquarters in Kota Kinabalu yesterday sparked talk of a coup by the party and Warisan to oust Hajiji.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal subsequently called for a press conference at 4.30pm only for it to be called off after a two-hour delay.

Before that, PH and GRS assemblymen pledged their undivided support for Hajiji, who took office following the state election in September 2020.