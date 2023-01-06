News

Malaysia To Lose Out RM 30 Billion If Perikatan Nasional Continue To Discriminate Against Chinese Tourists

Posted on

Malaysia will lose out on at least RM30 billion in tourist dollars this year if it discriminates against visitors from China.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Chinese nationals had a vaccination rate of over 90 per cent and were not singled out by among others,Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia, countries he said they would opt for instead.

The ministry is expecting some six million Chinese tourists this year, up from the estimated three million in 2019 which earned the country some RM15.3 billion in revenue.

Tiong said it boggled him that China had been solely highlighted as a ‘high-risk’ country when many others topped the charts of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

He said it was worth noting that there had been no pressure for stricter conditions to be imposed on tourists from the United States, when the country recorded 99 million infections with 1.08 million deaths.

He said China, on the other hand, registered 31,000 deaths with 10.16 million cases recorded.

Malaysia, he said, had been receiving a steady number of tourist arrivals from the US, Japan, Korea and France – countries with high numbers of cases but not discriminated against.

“Taking into consideration China’s 1.4 billion population, the death toll is only 0.00002 percent.

“Malaysia’s confirmed cases are 5.02 million with 36,824 deaths. This is 0.7 per cent.

“The ratio of infected patients in Malaysia is 14.8 per cent when China is 0.7 per cent … we have half the infection rate of China,” he said.

Tiong told the New Straits Times that last year, 300,000 Chinese visitors came over when the country was already seeing a spike in cases, but that there was no corresponding hike in cases recorded in Malaysia.

He also said the Tourism Ministry would continue to promote Malaysia as a travel destination of choice, without compromising on the safety and health of the people.

“If inbound travellers are found to have Covid-19 symptoms, they will be required to undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

“If they test positive, they will be quarantined.

“Where, how long and the other questions you may have, these questions should be directed to the Health Ministry.”

Source : NST

Stop overreacting, says Matta

Separately, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) said certain parties should “stop overreacting” to the news that China will once again allow its citizens to resume outbound travel.

“Since the reopening of our borders in early 2022, our country has been making steady and positive progress towards recovery, and any knee-jerk reaction to reintroduce restrictions without proper planning risks undoing all we have achieved,” said Matta president Tan Kok Liang.

“Matta has complete faith in the health ministry in managing Chinese arrivals, just as they have done with other travellers from all over the world.”

He said any decision the government makes should balance economic ramifications with the health and well-being of the people and Malaysia’s reputation as a safe destination.

Tan said Tourism Malaysia data showed that 3.1 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia in 2019, making it the country’s third largest source market for international arrivals.

He said initial estimates indicate that 1.2 million Chinese nationals will travel to Malaysia in 2023, which is expected to generate about RM 3.6 billion in tourism receipts.

Related Items:

Most Popular

255.0K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
144.2K
News

Malaysia Will End Up With All Former Prime Ministers Going To Jail – Mahathir , Ismail Sabri & Muhyiddin
130.5K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
120.2K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
107.7K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
94.5K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
71.9K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
64.3K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
59.3K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
57.8K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top