The List Of 10 BN MPs Who Signed Statutory Declarations In Support Of Muhyiddin That Should Be Sacked

The 10 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who signed statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister must face disciplinary action, an Umno leader said.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi named Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Hasni Mohammad (Simpang Renggam), Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam) and Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu) as among the 10 who were revealed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at a special briefing to party delegates earlier today.

Puad said Zahid told the delegates that the 10 MPs had signed the SDs on Nov 20, a day after the 15th general election, adding that it was wrong for them to do so because they had signed SDs in support of BN chairman Zahid prior to the nationwide polls.

At the sidelines of an event here, Puad said M Saravanan (Tapah), Wee Jeck Seng (Tanjung Piai), Isam Isa (Tampin), Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah), Arthur Joseph Kurup (Pensiangan) and Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis) were the other MPs revealed by Zahid.

Puad said BN did not know about the move by the 10 MPs but once it was revealed, they were ordered to retract the SDs.

He said this was a matter that should be discussed by the Umno Supreme Council.

“Zahid said today that he ‘forgives and forgets’ but I hope the party will look at this matter again,” he said.

Puad said he hoped that the MPs would not repeat what they did and instead toe the party line.

He also said the five Sabah Umno assemblymen who pledged their support for chief minister Hajiji Noor should face the party’s disciplinary committee.

Sabah Umno and BN had retracted their support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji last Thursday but five of its assemblymen refused to do so.

