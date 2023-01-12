Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi : UMNO Must Punish Party Traitor Khairy For Openly Bashing Zahid Hamidi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said the party clean-up must include punishing leaders who openly bashed president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the 15th general election period.

Lambasted “traitors” within the party, saying their actions led to the party’s poor performance in the recent 15th general election (GE15).

He said the party president is the main pillar of the party and should be defended by his own members.

“It is sad when the existence of ‘api dalam sekam’ (fire in the husks), ‘gunting dalam lipatan’ (scissors in the folds) and ‘musuh dalam selimut’ (enemies in the blankets) campaigned in the election by condemning the party and its own president.

“We have never imagined how leaders who have been living luxuriously for decades on the sweat and tears of party members choose to discredit the party and the leadership just because they can no longer be candidates,” he said in the 2022 Umno Youth annual general assembly at Dewan Merdeka today.

Without giving names, he also bashed some leaders who wanted to be seen as a hero by openly attacking Ahmad Zahid.

“Some of our candidates also choose to be ‘heroes’ by insulting the party.

“As if he is the only one who is the holiest, the most perfect, and the greatest of all,” he said, alluding to his predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin who openly declared wanting to challenge Zahid’s presidential post in the upcoming party elections.